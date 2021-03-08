Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Stephen L. Eastman Buys 1,000 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen L. Eastman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00.

FAST traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $44.66. 3,270,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,996. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

