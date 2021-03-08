FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 11.5% Lower This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.78 million and $6.54 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000595 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00034776 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 745,728,028 coins and its circulating supply is 222,770,292 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

