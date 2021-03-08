First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.36

Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 9420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 390,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 176.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 34,602 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

