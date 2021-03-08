Flamingo (FLM) Tops One Day Volume of $23.61 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $61.55 million and approximately $23.61 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00458296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00066289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00075924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00080321 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.59 or 0.00453515 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.