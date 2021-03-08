GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 482,419 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 216,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.92.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $12,845,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

