Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.66

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.66 and last traded at $114.66, with a volume of 2086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

