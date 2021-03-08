Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $131,267.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,083,491.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $1,202,640.00. Insiders have sold a total of 39,678 shares of company stock worth $8,151,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $193.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

