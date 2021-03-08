Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $348.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.55. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

