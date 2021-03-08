Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

PLD opened at $97.37 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.