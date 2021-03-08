Gilbert & Cook Inc. Invests $239,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $198.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.24 and its 200 day moving average is $186.92. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

