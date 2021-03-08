Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $122.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $135.88. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.