Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes $328,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 19.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $152.59 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.11.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

