GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoodRx from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded GoodRx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

GoodRx stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. GoodRx has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $64.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GoodRx by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,662 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

