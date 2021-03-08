Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0387 on Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $1,635.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.82 or 0.00365610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003213 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000619 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

