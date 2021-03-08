H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.95

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 215658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

