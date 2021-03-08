Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 12.6% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $130.41 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for $261.99 or 0.00488953 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001194 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 519,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,750 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.