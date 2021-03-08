HC Wainwright Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $320.00

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of argenx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.76.

ARGX stock opened at $289.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.74 and a 200-day moving average of $281.59. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). Analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Analyst Recommendations for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit