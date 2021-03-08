HC Wainwright Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $320.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of argenx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.76.

ARGX stock opened at $289.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.74 and a 200-day moving average of $281.59. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). Analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

