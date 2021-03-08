Head to Head Survey: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Motorcar Parts of America and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America 0 1 2 0 2.67 Visteon 2 3 6 0 2.36

Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.25%. Visteon has a consensus price target of $105.44, indicating a potential downside of 12.61%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than Visteon.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Visteon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America $535.83 million 0.85 -$7.29 million $1.44 16.59 Visteon $2.95 billion 1.14 $70.00 million $2.77 43.38

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Motorcar Parts of America. Motorcar Parts of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America 0.59% 10.44% 3.84% Visteon -1.56% 6.97% 1.56%

Risk & Volatility

Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers. It also designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance, and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the original equipment, aerospace, and aftermarket. The company sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data, as well as hands-free telephone unit; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

