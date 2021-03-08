HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,306 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

PFG opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

