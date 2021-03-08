HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 50 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 883 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $938,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 292.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $297,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COO opened at $388.17 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $401.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

