HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 762 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 652,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 406,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,265,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after purchasing an additional 404,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,965,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $126,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,978 shares of company stock worth $2,011,921 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIEN opened at $49.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

