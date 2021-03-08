HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,672 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,385,000 after purchasing an additional 366,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cigna by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,204,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,085 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after acquiring an additional 241,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,226,000 after acquiring an additional 83,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,552,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,058,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI opened at $230.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.59 and a 200 day moving average of $196.57. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

