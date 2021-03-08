HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,466 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $5,313,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Celanese stock opened at $147.86 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

