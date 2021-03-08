Hovde Group Begins Coverage on Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $372.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fidus Investment by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

