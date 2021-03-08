Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $30.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 155,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

