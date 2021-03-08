Hxro (HXRO) Tops One Day Volume of $932,176.00

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $73.64 million and approximately $932,176.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.52 or 0.00819409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00041399 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

