Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday.

IMMR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. 1,558,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,778. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $259.67 million, a P/E ratio of -192.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 68,473 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $627,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,685,713 shares of company stock worth $38,236,385 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Immersion by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

