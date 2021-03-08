Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $53.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMVT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.