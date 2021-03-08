Insider Buying: Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF) Insider Acquires £13,936.77 in Stock

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF) insider Paul Ensor purchased 154,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £13,936.77 ($18,208.48).
Shares of LON:CHF opened at GBX 9.65 ($0.13) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.71. Chesterfield Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The firm has a market cap of £9.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03.
Chesterfield Resources Company Profile
