Insider Buying: Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF) Insider Acquires £13,936.77 in Stock

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF) insider Paul Ensor purchased 154,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £13,936.77 ($18,208.48).

Shares of LON:CHF opened at GBX 9.65 ($0.13) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.71. Chesterfield Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The firm has a market cap of £9.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

