Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Sells 6,200 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ABT opened at $117.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 46,935 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

