Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Sells 6,200 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE ABT opened at $117.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 46,935 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
