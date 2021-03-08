Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $2,647,753.20 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $2,647,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,840 shares in the company, valued at $12,081,553.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 16th, John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total value of $266,895.81.

Bill.com stock opened at $149.00 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average is $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.54.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 262.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,185 shares during the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Bill.com by 1,405.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after buying an additional 595,796 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit