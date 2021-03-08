Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $2,647,753.20 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $2,647,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,840 shares in the company, valued at $12,081,553.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total value of $266,895.81.

Bill.com stock opened at $149.00 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average is $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.54.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 262.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,185 shares during the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Bill.com by 1,405.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after buying an additional 595,796 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

