Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $500,162.60 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $62,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $261.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.30. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,839,000 after purchasing an additional 136,277 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,807,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.11.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

