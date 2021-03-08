Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $500,162.60 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $62,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $261.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.30. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $323.39.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.11.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
