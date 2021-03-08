Insider Selling: Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Sells £109,808.82 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total value of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93).

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Andrew King acquired 9 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,772 ($23.15) per share, with a total value of £159.48 ($208.36).

On Friday, January 8th, Andrew King acquired 8 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,892 ($24.72) per share, with a total value of £151.36 ($197.75).

Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,759 ($22.98) on Monday. Mondi plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,794.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,674.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Mondi to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,824.29 ($23.83).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

