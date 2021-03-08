Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading Down 6.4%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $233.55 and last traded at $235.95. 532,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 423,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.79.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.81 and a 200 day moving average of $248.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
