Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading Down 6.4%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $233.55 and last traded at $235.95. 532,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 423,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.81 and a 200 day moving average of $248.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

