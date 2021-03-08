International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.90. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 5,819 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

About International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO)

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit