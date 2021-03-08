iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 157.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $38.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit