iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 157.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $38.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17.

