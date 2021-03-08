iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 502,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $64,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $125.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

