JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in JD.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in JD.com by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $90.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

