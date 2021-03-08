JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in JD.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in JD.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in JD.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $90.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

