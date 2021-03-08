Joel Weight Sells 2,000 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $121,880.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $161,978.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.83. 1,866,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,587. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 294.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

