Joyce Co. Ltd (JYC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Joyce’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.97.

In related news, insider Jeremy Kirkwood bought 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$34,438.55 ($24,598.96).

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns five Bedshed retail stores, as well as franchise Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe stores under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand names. Joyce Corporation Ltd was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

