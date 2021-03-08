JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TWODF. Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TWODF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.38. 10,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

