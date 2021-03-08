JUIICE Market Cap Reaches $2.27 Million (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 92.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. JUIICE has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $344.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUIICE has traded 98.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00073449 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002356 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.