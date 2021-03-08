KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Bunge stock opened at $77.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,655 shares of company stock worth $4,051,274. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

