KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $28.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

