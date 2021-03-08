KBC Group NV Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 260.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 47,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $9.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

