KBC Group NV Sells 9,764 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,243 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.