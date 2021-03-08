Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Kearny Financial worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 107.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 232,995 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $26,100.00. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,380 in the last three months. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

