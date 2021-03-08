Keyera (TSE:KEY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.93

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.93 and traded as high as C$26.22. Keyera shares last traded at C$25.72, with a volume of 890,615 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB increased their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 685.71%.

Keyera Company Profile (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

