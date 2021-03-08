King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes $1.22 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,674 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 638,044 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,574,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,859,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

